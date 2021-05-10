Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. 384,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

