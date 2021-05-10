Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $875.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $877.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $788.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

