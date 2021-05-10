Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

ITA traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,579 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

