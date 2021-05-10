Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.27 on Monday, hitting $245.09. The company had a trading volume of 263,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

