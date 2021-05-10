Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $209.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.