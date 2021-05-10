Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 15,415 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.