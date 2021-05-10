Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $136.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average of $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $136.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.