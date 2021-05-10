Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1,978.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

