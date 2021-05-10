Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after acquiring an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $204.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.76 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

