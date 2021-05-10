Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH opened at $125.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $82.26 and a twelve month high of $125.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.