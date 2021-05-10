Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAD opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAD. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

