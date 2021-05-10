Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 26,156 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 699.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

