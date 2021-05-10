DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.32. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit