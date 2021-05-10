DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.32. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

