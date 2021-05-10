DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.39 million.

Shares of DZSI opened at $17.11 on Monday. DZS has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DZSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

