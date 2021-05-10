Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) fell 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 5,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

