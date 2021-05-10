Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.35. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

