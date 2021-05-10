Edgewell Personal Care Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

EPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of EPC opened at $43.59 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

