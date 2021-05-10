Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 10th (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

About Edoc Acquisition

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.