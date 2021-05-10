Edoc Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 10th (OTCMKTS:ADOCU)

Edoc Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Edoc Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.
About Edoc Acquisition
