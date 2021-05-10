EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.20. 8,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

