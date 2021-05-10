Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 77,523 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.55 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

