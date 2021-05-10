Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 77,523 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,430,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $271,172.72.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36.
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.
- On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.55 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
