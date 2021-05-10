Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.22. 210,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

