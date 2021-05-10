Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,885,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.62. 171,579 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

