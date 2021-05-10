Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

