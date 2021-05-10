Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.