Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $128.04. 54,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,826. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

