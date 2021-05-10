Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of NMI worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,082 shares of company stock worth $3,045,806. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

