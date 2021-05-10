Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 179.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.91. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,813. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

