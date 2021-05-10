Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Zacks reports.

Shares of ELOX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

