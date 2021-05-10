ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.81 ($16.25).

ZIL2 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €14.72 ($17.32). The stock had a trading volume of 237,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.65. The stock has a market cap of $932.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.