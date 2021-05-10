ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.81 ($16.25).

ZIL2 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €14.72 ($17.32). The stock had a trading volume of 237,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.65. The stock has a market cap of $932.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

