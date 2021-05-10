ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 stock opened at €14.72 ($17.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The firm has a market cap of $932.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.