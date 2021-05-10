ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZIL2. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

ZIL2 stock opened at €14.72 ($17.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The firm has a market cap of $932.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.55.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

