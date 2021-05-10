ElringKlinger’s (EGKLF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

