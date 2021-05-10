ElringKlinger’s (EGKLF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

