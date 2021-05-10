Emerald Crypto (EMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $453,157.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

