Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.78

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 5233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

