Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EXK opened at $6.30 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

