Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EXK opened at $6.30 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.55.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.
