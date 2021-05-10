Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.