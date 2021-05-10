Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 265,548 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

