Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.78. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,774.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 18.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Entegris by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Entegris by 57.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.20. 1,657,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. Entegris has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

