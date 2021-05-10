EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,424.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.00780213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.52 or 0.08864870 BTC.

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

