EOG Resources (EOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00.

4/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

4/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

4/20/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

4/20/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/30/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $88.00.

3/22/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. 5,495,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,079. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

