EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

EOG stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

