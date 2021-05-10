Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

