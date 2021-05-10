EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $467.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $466.31 and last traded at $466.31, with a volume of 4123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $460.20.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.56 and its 200 day moving average is $367.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

