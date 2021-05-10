Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Century Aluminum’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.