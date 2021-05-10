Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.