Ether Kingdoms Token Market Capitalization Achieves $95,278.08 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $95,278.08 and approximately $118,761.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.72 or 0.08909654 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

