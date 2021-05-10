Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $267,970.42 and $1,813.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00082864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00105903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.89 or 0.00781625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.72 or 0.08909654 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars.

