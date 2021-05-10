Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $53.35 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,988 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.15. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

