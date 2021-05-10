Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

