Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.230–0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.70 million-$84.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.66 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 792,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,876. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

