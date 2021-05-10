Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BTIG Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

Everi stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

